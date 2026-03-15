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Home Weather 3/15/26: Partly Cloudy and 61°F, Wind Advisory with Gusts up to 45...

3/15/26: Partly Cloudy and 61°F, Wind Advisory with Gusts up to 45 mph

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Wind Advisory

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

From 2026-03-15T13:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-16T12:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Minor Wind Advisory in effect from 8 AM today until 7 AM tomorrow for parts of Middle Tennessee. At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, conditions are partly cloudy with a temperature of 61°F and winds at 9.9 mph. Precipitation is at 0 inches.

Today, expect a high near 77°F and a low around 59.5°F. Winds could reach up to 24.4 mph. There is a 51% chance of precipitation with a total expected to be around 0.04 inches, possibly resulting in moderate drizzle throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures will hover around 69.3°F under overcast skies. Wind speeds may peak again at about 22.4 mph, maintaining the same chance of rain as during the day.

Due to the South winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 to 45 mph, the Minor Wind Advisory warns of potential hazards: unsecured objects may be blown around, tree limbs could be blown down, and there may be a few power outages as a result of the windy conditions. Residents should secure outdoor items and exercise caution while outside.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
60°F
Wind
24 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
51% chance · 0.04 in
Now
61°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 55°F 30°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 40°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 32°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 64°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Friday 64°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 55°F Overcast

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