3/15/26: Overcast and 76°F, Minor Wind Advisory in Effect in Middle Tennessee

Wind Advisory * WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, lasting until 7 AM CDT Monday. Current conditions in Rutherford County as of 3:45 PM show an overcast sky with a temperature of 76.5°F. Winds are brisk, blowing from the southwest at 23.5 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s maximum temperature reached 76.6°F with a low of 59.5°F. Winds peaked at 23.9 mph with a 60% chance of precipitation, but only a light drizzle materialized, totaling 0.01 inches.

Tonight, expect similar conditions to persist with temperatures holding at a low of 68.7°F and continued overcast skies. Wind speeds are expected to remain strong, up to 22.4 mph, with the same 60% chance of precipitation as earlier. As the Minor Wind Advisory continues, residents should be cautious as gusty winds could disrupt unsecured objects, and there’s potential for downed tree limbs and sporadic power outages.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 60°F Wind 24 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 60% chance · 0.01 in Now 76°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: light Monday 57°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 40°F 28°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 31°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 67°F 41°F Overcast Friday 71°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 58°F Overcast

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