3/15/26: Overcast and 75°F; Wind Advisory with Gusts up to 45 mph

Wind Advisory * WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until 7 AM CDT Monday. As of 2:45 PM today in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 75.6°F with overcast skies. Wind speeds are recorded at 22.2 mph, coming from the southwest, and gusting up to 45 mph as noted in the advisory. No precipitation has been reported so far.

Today’s highest temperature reached 75.6°F, with a low of 59.5°F. Winds have been strong throughout the day, peaking at 22.4 mph. Despite a 60% chance of precipitation, there has been no rainfall recorded today.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 69.4°F. Conditions will become partly cloudy, and winds will remain significant, potentially reaching up to 20.8 mph. There continues to be a 60% chance of rain overnight.

Residents should take caution due to the ongoing Minor Wind Advisory. Gusty winds may displace unsecured objects and potentially cause damage such as downed tree limbs and power outages. The advisory spans from now until early Monday morning.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 60°F Wind 22 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 60% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 76°F 60°F Overcast Monday 64°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 40°F 25°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 31°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 67°F 41°F Overcast Friday 71°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 58°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email