3/15/26: Overcast, 75°F, Wind 20 mph; Minor Wind Advisory in Effect

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until 7 AM CDT Monday, with southwest winds reaching 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. This could result in blown down tree limbs and potential power outages.
As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 75.2°F and wind speeds of 19.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 77°F with light drizzle reported, though total precipitation remained at 0 inches. Wind gusts reached up to 22.4 mph with a 46% chance of precipitation, leading up to the current overcast conditions.
Tonight, expect the low temperature to drop to around 69.1°F with continued overcast skies. Winds are anticipated to reach up to 20.8 mph, maintaining the chance of precipitation at 46%.
Residents should secure outdoor objects and prepare for possible disruptions due to the gusty wind conditions persisting overnight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|77°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|59°F
|30°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Tuesday
|40°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|57°F
|31°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Thursday
|67°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|58°F
|Overcast
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