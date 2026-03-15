3/15/26: Overcast, 75°F, Wind 20 mph; Minor Wind Advisory in Effect

Wind Advisory * WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until 7 AM CDT Monday, with southwest winds reaching 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. This could result in blown down tree limbs and potential power outages.

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 75.2°F and wind speeds of 19.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 77°F with light drizzle reported, though total precipitation remained at 0 inches. Wind gusts reached up to 22.4 mph with a 46% chance of precipitation, leading up to the current overcast conditions.

Tonight, expect the low temperature to drop to around 69.1°F with continued overcast skies. Winds are anticipated to reach up to 20.8 mph, maintaining the chance of precipitation at 46%.

Residents should secure outdoor objects and prepare for possible disruptions due to the gusty wind conditions persisting overnight.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 60°F Wind 22 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 46% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: light Monday 59°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 40°F 28°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 31°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 67°F 41°F Overcast Friday 71°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 58°F Overcast

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