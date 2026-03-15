Sunday, March 15, 2026
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Home Weather 3/15/26: Overcast, 75°F, Wind 20 mph; Minor Wind Advisory in Effect

3/15/26: Overcast, 75°F, Wind 20 mph; Minor Wind Advisory in Effect

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Wind Advisory

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

From 2026-03-15T16:52:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-16T12:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until 7 AM CDT Monday, with southwest winds reaching 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. This could result in blown down tree limbs and potential power outages.

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 75.2°F and wind speeds of 19.9 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 77°F with light drizzle reported, though total precipitation remained at 0 inches. Wind gusts reached up to 22.4 mph with a 46% chance of precipitation, leading up to the current overcast conditions.

Tonight, expect the low temperature to drop to around 69.1°F with continued overcast skies. Winds are anticipated to reach up to 20.8 mph, maintaining the chance of precipitation at 46%.

Residents should secure outdoor objects and prepare for possible disruptions due to the gusty wind conditions persisting overnight.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
60°F
Wind
22 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
46% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Monday 59°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 40°F 28°F Overcast
Wednesday 57°F 31°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 67°F 41°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 58°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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