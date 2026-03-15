3/15/26: Minor Wind Advisory in Rutherford, Overcast, High 77, Wind Gusting 45 mph

Wind Advisory * WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until 7 AM CDT Monday. As of 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 73.4°F and winds from the southwest at 17.1 mph.

Earlier today, the high reached 77°F with wind speeds peaking at 23.3 mph. There were no recorded precipitation and conditions remained mostly overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 69.4°F. Wind speeds may continue to reach up to 23.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 37%, although no precipitation has been recorded yet.

The ongoing wind advisory highlights potential impacts including the blowing around of unsecured objects and the possibility of downed tree limbs, which could lead to a few power outages. Residents are advised to secure outdoor objects and be prepared for sudden wind gusts.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 60°F Wind 23 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 37% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 77°F 60°F Overcast Monday 57°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 40°F 28°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 33°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 67°F 39°F Overcast Friday 72°F 51°F Drizzle: light Saturday 78°F 56°F Overcast

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