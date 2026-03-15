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Home Weather 3/15/26: Minor Wind Advisory in Rutherford, 63°F, Overcast, Winds up to 25...

3/15/26: Minor Wind Advisory in Rutherford, 63°F, Overcast, Winds up to 25 mph

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Wind Advisory

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

From 2026-03-15T13:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-16T12:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect in Rutherford County, lasting from 8 AM Sunday to 7 AM Monday CDT. Currently, at 7:50 AM, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 63.5°F. Winds are blowing at 14.6 mph.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 76.5°F and a low of 59.5°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 24.2 mph. There is a 51% chance of precipitation, with anticipated total rainfall of 0.08 inches, and slight rain expected.

Tonight, temperatures are projected to dip to a low of 64°F. Wind conditions will remain strong with speeds up to 21.3 mph. The chance of precipitation continues at 51%, with light drizzle forecasted.

Residents should be alert to gusty winds which can displace unsecured objects, break tree limbs, and potentially cause power outages. The advisory specifically warns of south winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph. It is advised to secure outdoor objects and exercise caution while commuting.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
60°F
Wind
24 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
51% chance · 0.08 in
Now
64°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 76°F 60°F Rain: slight
Monday 55°F 30°F Rain: heavy
Tuesday 40°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 32°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 64°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Friday 64°F 49°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 55°F Overcast

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