3/15/26: Minor Wind Advisory in Rutherford, 63°F, Overcast, Winds up to 25 mph

Wind Advisory * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect in Rutherford County, lasting from 8 AM Sunday to 7 AM Monday CDT. Currently, at 7:50 AM, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 63.5°F. Winds are blowing at 14.6 mph.

Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 76.5°F and a low of 59.5°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 24.2 mph. There is a 51% chance of precipitation, with anticipated total rainfall of 0.08 inches, and slight rain expected.

Tonight, temperatures are projected to dip to a low of 64°F. Wind conditions will remain strong with speeds up to 21.3 mph. The chance of precipitation continues at 51%, with light drizzle forecasted.

Residents should be alert to gusty winds which can displace unsecured objects, break tree limbs, and potentially cause power outages. The advisory specifically warns of south winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph. It is advised to secure outdoor objects and exercise caution while commuting.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 60°F Wind 24 mph Humidity 58% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 51% chance · 0.08 in Now 64°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 76°F 60°F Rain: slight Monday 55°F 30°F Rain: heavy Tuesday 40°F 25°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 32°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 64°F 41°F Drizzle: light Friday 64°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 55°F Overcast

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