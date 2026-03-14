3/14/26: Clear, Warm at 75°F; Minor Wind Advisory Starting Tomorrow

Wind Advisory * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday, with south winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph expected, which could lead to downed tree limbs and potential power outages.

Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, conditions are clear with a temperature of 75.2°F and winds at 10.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 77.5°F after a low of 39°F in the morning. Winds peaked at 10.7 mph, and conditions remained dry and clear throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with a low of 60.1°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 10.1 mph, and there will still be no chance of precipitation.

Residents are advised to secure any outdoor objects that could be affected by the gusty winds and to stay tuned for any updates on the wind advisory.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 39°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 24% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 78°F 39°F Clear sky Sunday 75°F 53°F Rain: heavy Monday 48°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 42°F 25°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 31°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 65°F 40°F Overcast Friday 72°F 45°F Overcast

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