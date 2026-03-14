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Home Weather 3/14/26: Clear, Warm at 75°F; Minor Wind Advisory Starting Tomorrow

3/14/26: Clear, Warm at 75°F; Minor Wind Advisory Starting Tomorrow

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Wind Advisory

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

From 2026-03-15T18:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-16T06:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday, with south winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph expected, which could lead to downed tree limbs and potential power outages.

Currently in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, conditions are clear with a temperature of 75.2°F and winds at 10.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 77.5°F after a low of 39°F in the morning. Winds peaked at 10.7 mph, and conditions remained dry and clear throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with a low of 60.1°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 10.1 mph, and there will still be no chance of precipitation.

Residents are advised to secure any outdoor objects that could be affected by the gusty winds and to stay tuned for any updates on the wind advisory.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
39°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
24%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 78°F 39°F Clear sky
Sunday 75°F 53°F Rain: heavy
Monday 48°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 42°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 31°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 65°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 45°F Overcast

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