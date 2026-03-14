3/14/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 39.6, High 75 Expected Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 39.6°F and a light breeze at 3.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a significant warm-up with temperatures climbing to a high of 75°F under overcast skies. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 9.6 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance for precipitation remains low at only 1%.

Tonight, the sky will clear up and temperatures will not drop as much as the previous night, with a low of 58.1°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 8.5 mph, and the minimal precipitation chance will persist.

Overall, both daytime and evening conditions are anticipated to remain dry and clear, except for the brief period of cloud cover during the day. This stable weather pattern offers an excellent opportunity for outdoor activities throughout the day and into the evening.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 39°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 75°F 39°F Overcast Sunday 75°F 55°F Overcast Monday 48°F 28°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 41°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 54°F 32°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 62°F 39°F Overcast Friday 72°F 45°F Overcast

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