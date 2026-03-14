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Home Weather 3/14/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 39.6, High 75 Expected Today

3/14/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 39.6, High 75 Expected Today

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At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 39.6°F and a light breeze at 3.8 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a significant warm-up with temperatures climbing to a high of 75°F under overcast skies. Winds are expected to increase slightly, reaching up to 9.6 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance for precipitation remains low at only 1%.

Tonight, the sky will clear up and temperatures will not drop as much as the previous night, with a low of 58.1°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 8.5 mph, and the minimal precipitation chance will persist.

Overall, both daytime and evening conditions are anticipated to remain dry and clear, except for the brief period of cloud cover during the day. This stable weather pattern offers an excellent opportunity for outdoor activities throughout the day and into the evening.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
39°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 34°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 75°F 39°F Overcast
Sunday 75°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 48°F 28°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 41°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 32°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 62°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 45°F Overcast

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