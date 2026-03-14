3/14/26: Clear Sky and 76.8°F in Rutherford, Minor Wind Advisory Issued

Wind Advisory * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County from 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday, due to south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Currently, at 3:45 PM, the area is experiencing a clear sky with a temperature of 76.8°F and winds blowing at 10.4 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Today’s weather saw temperatures peak at 76.6°F with lows hitting 39°F earlier this morning. Winds reached up to 10.9 mph under clear skies, with no precipitation throughout the day.

Looking ahead, tonight will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 58.6°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, maintaining around 10.1 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to stand at 0%

Residents should be aware of the potential impacts from the wind advisory, including the possibility of unsecured objects being blown around and minor damage to tree limbs, which could lead to a few power outages.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 39°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 23% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 77°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 77°F 39°F Clear sky Sunday 75°F 53°F Rain: heavy Monday 48°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 42°F 25°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 31°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 65°F 40°F Overcast Friday 72°F 45°F Overcast

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