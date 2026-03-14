Sunday, March 15, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/14/26: Clear Sky and 76.8°F in Rutherford, Minor Wind Advisory Issued

3/14/26: Clear Sky and 76.8°F in Rutherford, Minor Wind Advisory Issued

By
Source Staff
-
0
102
Wind Advisory

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

From 2026-03-15T18:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-16T06:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County from 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday, due to south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Currently, at 3:45 PM, the area is experiencing a clear sky with a temperature of 76.8°F and winds blowing at 10.4 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Today’s weather saw temperatures peak at 76.6°F with lows hitting 39°F earlier this morning. Winds reached up to 10.9 mph under clear skies, with no precipitation throughout the day.

Looking ahead, tonight will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 58.6°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, maintaining around 10.1 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to stand at 0%

Residents should be aware of the potential impacts from the wind advisory, including the possibility of unsecured objects being blown around and minor damage to tree limbs, which could lead to a few power outages.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
39°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
23%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 77°F 39°F Clear sky
Sunday 75°F 53°F Rain: heavy
Monday 48°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 42°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 31°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 65°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 45°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×