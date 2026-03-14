3/14/26: Clear Sky and 72.9; Minor Wind Advisory Starts Tomorrow

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, from 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM Monday. Gusty south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected, which may blow around unsecured objects and cause damage such as downed tree limbs and possible power outages.
As of 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 72.9°F and winds blowing at 7.4 mph. There has been no precipitation today.
Today’s weather saw a high of 77.5°F and a low of 39°F. Winds reached up to 9.3 mph, but there was no rainfall and skies remained clear throughout the day.
Tonight, the clear skies continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 60.3°F. Winds will persist up to 9.3 mph. The zero percent chance of precipitation continues through the night.
Residents should secure any loose outdoor items and be prepared for potential impacts from the gusty winds during the advisory period.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|78°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|75°F
|53°F
|Rain: heavy
|Monday
|48°F
|27°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Tuesday
|41°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|53°F
|30°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Thursday
|64°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|70°F
|45°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
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