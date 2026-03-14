3/14/26: Clear Sky and 72.9; Minor Wind Advisory Starts Tomorrow

Wind Advisory * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, from 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM Monday. Gusty south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected, which may blow around unsecured objects and cause damage such as downed tree limbs and possible power outages.

As of 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 72.9°F and winds blowing at 7.4 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Today’s weather saw a high of 77.5°F and a low of 39°F. Winds reached up to 9.3 mph, but there was no rainfall and skies remained clear throughout the day.

Tonight, the clear skies continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 60.3°F. Winds will persist up to 9.3 mph. The zero percent chance of precipitation continues through the night.

Residents should secure any loose outdoor items and be prepared for potential impacts from the gusty winds during the advisory period.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 39°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 28% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 78°F 39°F Clear sky Sunday 75°F 53°F Rain: heavy Monday 48°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 41°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 53°F 30°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 64°F 40°F Overcast Friday 70°F 45°F Partly cloudy

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