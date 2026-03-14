Sunday, March 15, 2026
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Home Weather 3/14/26: Clear Sky and 72.9; Minor Wind Advisory Starts Tomorrow

3/14/26: Clear Sky and 72.9; Minor Wind Advisory Starts Tomorrow

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Wind Advisory

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

From 2026-03-15T18:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-16T06:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, from 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM Monday. Gusty south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected, which may blow around unsecured objects and cause damage such as downed tree limbs and possible power outages.

As of 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 72.9°F and winds blowing at 7.4 mph. There has been no precipitation today.

Today’s weather saw a high of 77.5°F and a low of 39°F. Winds reached up to 9.3 mph, but there was no rainfall and skies remained clear throughout the day.

Tonight, the clear skies continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 60.3°F. Winds will persist up to 9.3 mph. The zero percent chance of precipitation continues through the night.

Residents should secure any loose outdoor items and be prepared for potential impacts from the gusty winds during the advisory period.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
39°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 78°F 39°F Clear sky
Sunday 75°F 53°F Rain: heavy
Monday 48°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 41°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 53°F 30°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 64°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 45°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

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