Sunday, March 15, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/14/26: Clear Sky and 63.3°; Minor Wind Advisory for Tomorrow

3/14/26: Clear Sky and 63.3°; Minor Wind Advisory for Tomorrow

By
Source Staff
-
0
139
Wind Advisory

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

From 2026-03-15T18:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-16T06:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, until 1 AM CDT Monday. Winds are expected to reach 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 63.3°F and winds at 5.6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the region saw a high temperature of 77.5°F and a low of 39°F. Skies remained clear throughout the day and no precipitation occurred. Winds peaked at 9.2 mph.

Tonight, the skies will continue to be clear with a low temperature anticipated around 61.5°F. Wind speeds may rise up to 9.1 mph. The wind advisory remains the primary concern, with potential impacts including blown down tree limbs and possible power outages due to gusty winds.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
39°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 78°F 39°F Clear sky
Sunday 76°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 53°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 41°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 53°F 30°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 64°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 45°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×