3/14/26: Clear Sky and 63.3°; Minor Wind Advisory for Tomorrow

Wind Advisory * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, until 1 AM CDT Monday. Winds are expected to reach 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

As of 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 63.3°F and winds at 5.6 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the region saw a high temperature of 77.5°F and a low of 39°F. Skies remained clear throughout the day and no precipitation occurred. Winds peaked at 9.2 mph.

Tonight, the skies will continue to be clear with a low temperature anticipated around 61.5°F. Wind speeds may rise up to 9.1 mph. The wind advisory remains the primary concern, with potential impacts including blown down tree limbs and possible power outages due to gusty winds.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 39°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 78°F 39°F Clear sky Sunday 76°F 57°F Overcast Monday 53°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 41°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 53°F 30°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 64°F 40°F Overcast Friday 70°F 45°F Partly cloudy

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