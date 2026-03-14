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Home Weather 3/14/26: Clear Skies and Cool Morning, High 75.7 Today

3/14/26: Clear Skies and Cool Morning, High 75.7 Today

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At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a cool 40.8°F under a clear sky. Wind speeds are currently mild at around 2.9 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, the weather in Rutherford County is expected to be sunny and warm, with a high reaching up to 75.7°F. The wind will pick up slightly, with gusts potentially reaching up to 9.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at 1%, with no rainfall anticipated throughout the day.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, with the temperature dropping to a more moderate 57.4°F. Winds will remain relatively gentle, peaking at around 8.8 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Residents and visitors can expect a pleasant day and evening with favorable weather conditions for outdoor activities or any planned events, with no weather alerts currently issued for the area.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
39°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
41°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 76°F 39°F Clear sky
Sunday 75°F 55°F Overcast
Monday 48°F 28°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 41°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 32°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 62°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 45°F Overcast

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