3/14/26: Clear Skies and Cool Morning, High 75.7 Today

At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a cool 40.8°F under a clear sky. Wind speeds are currently mild at around 2.9 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Today, the weather in Rutherford County is expected to be sunny and warm, with a high reaching up to 75.7°F. The wind will pick up slightly, with gusts potentially reaching up to 9.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at 1%, with no rainfall anticipated throughout the day.
Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, with the temperature dropping to a more moderate 57.4°F. Winds will remain relatively gentle, peaking at around 8.8 mph. The likelihood of rain remains minimal at 1%.
Residents and visitors can expect a pleasant day and evening with favorable weather conditions for outdoor activities or any planned events, with no weather alerts currently issued for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|76°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|75°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|48°F
|28°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|41°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|54°F
|32°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Thursday
|62°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|45°F
|Overcast
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