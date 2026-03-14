3/14/26: Clear Skies and 75.7°; Minor Wind Advisory Starting Tomorrow

Wind Advisory * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, from 1 PM today until 1 AM CDT Monday. Conditions in Rutherford County as of 2:45 PM show clear skies with a temperature of 75.7°F and winds blowing at 8.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

For the remainder of today, temperatures have peaked near 76.5°F, and low temperatures are forecasted at 39°F. Winds could reach up to 10.7 mph, with only a 1% chance of precipitation and continuing clear skies.

Tonight, expect clear skies to persist with a low near 58.6°F. Winds will continue at a slightly reduced speed of up to 9.6 mph. The precipitation chance remains negligible at 1%.

Residents are advised to secure loose objects as south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph could blow around unsecured items. Tree limbs might be blown down, and there is a potential for a few power outages during the advisory period.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 39°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 25% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 76°F 39°F Mainly clear Sunday 74°F 51°F Rain: moderate Monday 47°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 42°F 25°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 31°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 65°F 40°F Overcast Friday 72°F 45°F Overcast

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