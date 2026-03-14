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Home Weather 3/14/26: Clear Skies and 75.7°; Minor Wind Advisory Starting Tomorrow

3/14/26: Clear Skies and 75.7°; Minor Wind Advisory Starting Tomorrow

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Wind Advisory

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

From 2026-03-15T18:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-16T06:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, from 1 PM today until 1 AM CDT Monday. Conditions in Rutherford County as of 2:45 PM show clear skies with a temperature of 75.7°F and winds blowing at 8.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

For the remainder of today, temperatures have peaked near 76.5°F, and low temperatures are forecasted at 39°F. Winds could reach up to 10.7 mph, with only a 1% chance of precipitation and continuing clear skies.

Tonight, expect clear skies to persist with a low near 58.6°F. Winds will continue at a slightly reduced speed of up to 9.6 mph. The precipitation chance remains negligible at 1%.

Residents are advised to secure loose objects as south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph could blow around unsecured items. Tree limbs might be blown down, and there is a potential for a few power outages during the advisory period.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
39°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
25%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 76°F 39°F Mainly clear
Sunday 74°F 51°F Rain: moderate
Monday 47°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 42°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 31°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 65°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 45°F Overcast

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