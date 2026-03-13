3/13/26: Partly Cloudy and Breezy, High 67.6, Cooling Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 66.4°F. Winds are brisk, blowing at 15.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 67.6°F and is expected to drop to a low of 36.7°F. Wind speeds have peaked at approximately 16.4 mph, consistent with the current conditions. The day remained largely overcast, though precipitation remained negligible with a recorded chance of only 1%.

Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with a low temperature of 50.4°F. Winds are expected to calm to around 9.7 mph. Like today, the chance of rain continues to be minimal at 1%.

Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a clear and calm evening ahead, following a partly cloudy and breezy day.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 37°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 21% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 6:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 68°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 41°F Overcast Sunday 70°F 57°F Overcast Monday 63°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 43°F Overcast

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