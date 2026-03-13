3/13/26: Partly Cloudy and Breezy, High 67.6, Cooling Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 66.4°F. Winds are brisk, blowing at 15.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 67.6°F and is expected to drop to a low of 36.7°F. Wind speeds have peaked at approximately 16.4 mph, consistent with the current conditions. The day remained largely overcast, though precipitation remained negligible with a recorded chance of only 1%.
Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with a low temperature of 50.4°F. Winds are expected to calm to around 9.7 mph. Like today, the chance of rain continues to be minimal at 1%.
Overall, residents of Rutherford County can expect a clear and calm evening ahead, following a partly cloudy and breezy day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|68°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|70°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|63°F
|27°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|39°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|55°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|43°F
|Overcast
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