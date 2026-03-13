3/13/26: Clear Sky Throughout the Day, Evening Temp Reaches 67.6

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 67.6°F. The wind is blowing at a steady 10.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Throughout today, the area noted a high of 68.5°F and a low of 36.7°F in the early hours. Wind speeds reached up to 16.4 mph, but despite these brisk conditions, the sky remained clear with almost no chance of precipitation.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature dropping to a low of 51.1°F. Winds are forecasted to decrease slightly, peaking at around 9.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at 1%.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County has maintained a stable pattern of clear skies and mild temperatures with minimal wind disruptions and no significant precipitation.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 37°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 25% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 6:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 69°F 37°F Clear sky Saturday 74°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 70°F 57°F Overcast Monday 63°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 43°F Overcast

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