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Home Weather 3/13/26: Clear Sky Throughout the Day, Evening Temp Reaches 67.6

3/13/26: Clear Sky Throughout the Day, Evening Temp Reaches 67.6

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 67.6°F. The wind is blowing at a steady 10.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Throughout today, the area noted a high of 68.5°F and a low of 36.7°F in the early hours. Wind speeds reached up to 16.4 mph, but despite these brisk conditions, the sky remained clear with almost no chance of precipitation.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature dropping to a low of 51.1°F. Winds are forecasted to decrease slightly, peaking at around 9.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at 1%.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County has maintained a stable pattern of clear skies and mild temperatures with minimal wind disruptions and no significant precipitation.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
37°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
25%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
68°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
6:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 69°F 37°F Clear sky
Saturday 74°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 70°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 63°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 43°F Overcast

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