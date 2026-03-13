Sunday, March 15, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/13/26: Clear Skies and High of 68°F in Rutherford County

3/13/26: Clear Skies and High of 68°F in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
104

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 68.2°F. Winds are blowing at 13.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperatures reached a high of 68.4°F and a low of 36.7°F. It has been a mainly clear day with peak wind speeds up to 16.4 mph. Fortunately, there is only a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%, with no measurable rainfall expected throughout the day.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 51.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle pace up to 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Residents can enjoy the clear and calm conditions throughout the evening and into the nighttime, with no significant weather disturbances anticipated.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
37°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
22%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
68°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
6:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 68°F 37°F Mainly clear
Saturday 74°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 70°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 63°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 43°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×