3/13/26: Clear Skies and High of 68°F in Rutherford County

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 68.2°F. Winds are blowing at 13.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s temperatures reached a high of 68.4°F and a low of 36.7°F. It has been a mainly clear day with peak wind speeds up to 16.4 mph. Fortunately, there is only a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%, with no measurable rainfall expected throughout the day.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 51.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle pace up to 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Residents can enjoy the clear and calm conditions throughout the evening and into the nighttime, with no significant weather disturbances anticipated.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 37°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 22% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 6:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 68°F 37°F Mainly clear Saturday 74°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 70°F 57°F Overcast Monday 63°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 43°F Overcast

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