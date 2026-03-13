3/13/26: Clear Skies and High of 68°F in Rutherford County

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 68.2°F. Winds are blowing at 13.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today’s temperatures reached a high of 68.4°F and a low of 36.7°F. It has been a mainly clear day with peak wind speeds up to 16.4 mph. Fortunately, there is only a minimal chance of precipitation at 1%, with no measurable rainfall expected throughout the day.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are predicted to drop to a low of 51.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining a gentle pace up to 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.
Residents can enjoy the clear and calm conditions throughout the evening and into the nighttime, with no significant weather disturbances anticipated.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|68°F
|37°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|74°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|70°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|63°F
|27°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|39°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|55°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|43°F
|Overcast
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