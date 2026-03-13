3/13/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 51.8 Tonight

At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 64.8°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 68.5°F, with a minimum of 36.7°F early in the morning. Wind speeds reached up to 16.4 mph, and conditions remained dry with a clear sky throughout the day.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low of 51.8°F. Wind speeds are predicted to be milder, reaching up to 8.5 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining dry conditions into the night.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County remains stable and clear, with no significant changes or weather warnings to report as of now. Residents can anticipate a calm and clear evening.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 37°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 6:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 69°F 37°F Clear sky Saturday 74°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 60°F 26°F Snow showers: slight Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast

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