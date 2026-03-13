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Home Weather 3/13/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 51.8 Tonight

3/13/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 51.8 Tonight

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At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 64.8°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 68.5°F, with a minimum of 36.7°F early in the morning. Wind speeds reached up to 16.4 mph, and conditions remained dry with a clear sky throughout the day.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low of 51.8°F. Wind speeds are predicted to be milder, reaching up to 8.5 mph. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining dry conditions into the night.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County remains stable and clear, with no significant changes or weather warnings to report as of now. Residents can anticipate a calm and clear evening.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
37°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
6:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 69°F 37°F Clear sky
Saturday 74°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 60°F 26°F Snow showers: slight
Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast

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