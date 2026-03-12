3/12/26: Overcast Morning with Gusts Up to 16 mph and Chilly 40°F

At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 39.9°F. Winds are blowing at 15.6 mph with no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 53.2°F with a moderate drizzle anticipated, raising the chance of precipitation to 73%. The total rainfall expected today is approximately 0.06 inches. Wind speeds may peak at 16.3 mph. Conditions are predicted to shift as we move into the evening, resulting in a clear sky tonight with the temperature dropping to a low of 40.1°F. The wind will decrease significantly, reaching speeds up to 8.1 mph, and there is no precipitation expected overnight.

Residents should prepare for varied weather conditions through the day, with drizzle and noticeable winds during daylight hours followed by a clear and calmer evening.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 40°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 73% chance · 0.06 in Now 40°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 7:00am Sunset 6:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 53°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 64°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 73°F 51°F Overcast Monday 68°F 28°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 41°F 21°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 29°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours

