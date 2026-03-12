Thursday, March 12, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/12/26: Overcast Morning with Gusts Up to 16 mph and Chilly 40°F

3/12/26: Overcast Morning with Gusts Up to 16 mph and Chilly 40°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
26

At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 39.9°F. Winds are blowing at 15.6 mph with no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 53.2°F with a moderate drizzle anticipated, raising the chance of precipitation to 73%. The total rainfall expected today is approximately 0.06 inches. Wind speeds may peak at 16.3 mph. Conditions are predicted to shift as we move into the evening, resulting in a clear sky tonight with the temperature dropping to a low of 40.1°F. The wind will decrease significantly, reaching speeds up to 8.1 mph, and there is no precipitation expected overnight.

Residents should prepare for varied weather conditions through the day, with drizzle and noticeable winds during daylight hours followed by a clear and calmer evening.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
40°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
73% chance · 0.06 in
Now
40°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 53°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 64°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 51°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 28°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 41°F 21°F Overcast
Wednesday 52°F 29°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×