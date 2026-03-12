Thursday, March 12, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/12/26: Overcast Morning, Windy with 39°F, Drizzle Expected Later

3/12/26: Overcast Morning, Windy with 39°F, Drizzle Expected Later

By
Source Staff
-
0
34

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 39.6°F. Winds are blowing at 15.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 53.2°F, while the low may drop back to around 39.2°F. The winds will continue to be brisk, reaching speeds of up to 16 mph. There is a 73% chance of precipitation with an anticipated total near 0.06 inches, predominantly as moderate drizzle, enhancing throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies will clear leading to better visibility and a decline in wind speed to about 8.1 mph. The temperature will steady at a low of about 39.6°F. Precipitation is not expected tonight, with a 0% chance of rain.

Residents should carry umbrellas and wear appropriate rain gear during the day due to expected drizzles. Driving conditions may also be impacted by the drizzle during the daytime.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
39°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
73% chance · 0.06 in
Now
40°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 53°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 64°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 51°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 28°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 41°F 21°F Overcast
Wednesday 52°F 29°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×