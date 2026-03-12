3/12/26: Overcast Morning, Windy with 39°F, Drizzle Expected Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 39.6°F. Winds are blowing at 15.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 53.2°F, while the low may drop back to around 39.2°F. The winds will continue to be brisk, reaching speeds of up to 16 mph. There is a 73% chance of precipitation with an anticipated total near 0.06 inches, predominantly as moderate drizzle, enhancing throughout the day.

Tonight, the skies will clear leading to better visibility and a decline in wind speed to about 8.1 mph. The temperature will steady at a low of about 39.6°F. Precipitation is not expected tonight, with a 0% chance of rain.

Residents should carry umbrellas and wear appropriate rain gear during the day due to expected drizzles. Driving conditions may also be impacted by the drizzle during the daytime.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 39°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 73% chance · 0.06 in Now 40°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 7:00am Sunset 6:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 53°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 64°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 73°F 51°F Overcast Monday 68°F 28°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 41°F 21°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 29°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email