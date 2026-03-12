3/12/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 52.5°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.5°F. The wind is blowing at 6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 54.7°F and dropped to a low of 40.3°F. Wind speeds peaked at 16 mph. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, there was just a moderate drizzle totaling 0.06 inches.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the mercury is expected to dip to a low of 41.2°F. Winds will remain mild, peaking at 6.2 mph, with no precipitation expected.

Residents can enjoy the calm and clear conditions into the evening and upcoming night, with no significant changes or weather disruptions anticipated.

Today's Details High 55°F Low 40°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 23% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 73% chance · 0.06 in Now 53°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 7:00am Sunset 6:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 55°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: light Monday 68°F 29°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 41°F 22°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 56°F 30°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

