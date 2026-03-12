Thursday, March 12, 2026
3/12/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 52.5°F in Rutherford County

3/12/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 52.5°F in Rutherford County

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.5°F. The wind is blowing at 6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 54.7°F and dropped to a low of 40.3°F. Wind speeds peaked at 16 mph. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, there was just a moderate drizzle totaling 0.06 inches.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the mercury is expected to dip to a low of 41.2°F. Winds will remain mild, peaking at 6.2 mph, with no precipitation expected.

Residents can enjoy the calm and clear conditions into the evening and upcoming night, with no significant changes or weather disruptions anticipated.

Today's Details

High
55°F
Low
40°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
23%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
73% chance · 0.06 in
Now
53°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 55°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Monday 68°F 29°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 41°F 22°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 56°F 30°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

