Thursday, March 12, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/12/26: Clear Sky and 53°F with Moderate Drizzle Earlier Today

3/12/26: Clear Sky and 53°F with Moderate Drizzle Earlier Today

By
Source Staff
-
0
24

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 53.6°F. Winds are blowing at 9.3 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 53.6°F with moderate drizzle reported, despite a total of 0.06 in of rain. Wind speeds peaked at up to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation was previously high at 73%, but the actual rainfall remained low.

Tonight, expect continued clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 41.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, topping out at around 7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the night.

Overall, conditions have been relatively mild today with minimal precipitation and are expected to remain clear and calm into the evening.

Today's Details

High
54°F
Low
40°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
25%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
73% chance · 0.06 in
Now
54°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 54°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Monday 68°F 29°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 41°F 22°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 56°F 30°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×