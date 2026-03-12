3/12/26: Clear Sky and 53°F with Moderate Drizzle Earlier Today

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 53.6°F. Winds are blowing at 9.3 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 53.6°F with moderate drizzle reported, despite a total of 0.06 in of rain. Wind speeds peaked at up to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation was previously high at 73%, but the actual rainfall remained low.

Tonight, expect continued clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 41.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, topping out at around 7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the night.

Overall, conditions have been relatively mild today with minimal precipitation and are expected to remain clear and calm into the evening.

Today's Details High 54°F Low 40°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 25% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 73% chance · 0.06 in Now 54°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 7:00am Sunset 6:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 54°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: light Monday 68°F 29°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 41°F 22°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 56°F 30°F Overcast

