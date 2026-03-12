3/12/26: Clear Sky and 53°F with Moderate Drizzle Earlier Today

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 53.6°F. Winds are blowing at 9.3 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures reached a high of 53.6°F with moderate drizzle reported, despite a total of 0.06 in of rain. Wind speeds peaked at up to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation was previously high at 73%, but the actual rainfall remained low.
Tonight, expect continued clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 41.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, topping out at around 7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the night.
Overall, conditions have been relatively mild today with minimal precipitation and are expected to remain clear and calm into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|54°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|65°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|73°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|68°F
|29°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|41°F
|22°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|56°F
|30°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!