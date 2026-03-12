Thursday, March 12, 2026
3/12/26: Clear Sky and 52°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected, Wind Up to 16 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 52.3°F. Winds are blowing at 11.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 53.2°F and dipped to a low of 40.3°F in the early hours. Wind speeds escalated up to 16 mph. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, only a moderate drizzle materialized, totaling a mere 0.06 inches.

Tonight, the clear skies persist with an expected low of 40.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease to up to 7.2 mph, and there is no precipitation anticipated.

Residents of Rutherford County should enjoy the calm and clear evening ahead, keeping in mind the cooler temperatures as the night progresses.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
40°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
73% chance · 0.06 in
Now
52°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 53°F 40°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 64°F 39°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 68°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Monday 68°F 29°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 41°F 22°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 56°F 30°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

