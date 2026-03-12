3/12/26: Clear Sky and 52°F, Moderate Drizzle Expected, Wind Up to 16 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 52.3°F. Winds are blowing at 11.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Today, temperatures reached a high of 53.2°F and dipped to a low of 40.3°F in the early hours. Wind speeds escalated up to 16 mph. Despite a 73% chance of precipitation, only a moderate drizzle materialized, totaling a mere 0.06 inches.
Tonight, the clear skies persist with an expected low of 40.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease to up to 7.2 mph, and there is no precipitation anticipated.
Residents of Rutherford County should enjoy the calm and clear evening ahead, keeping in mind the cooler temperatures as the night progresses.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|53°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|64°F
|39°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|68°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|73°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|68°F
|29°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|41°F
|22°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|56°F
|30°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
