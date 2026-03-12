Thursday, March 12, 2026
3/11/26: Slight Rain and Chilly 51°F, Evening Winds at 16 mph

3/11/26: Slight Rain and Chilly 51°F, Evening Winds at 16 mph

At 10:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by slight rain with a current temperature of 51.1°F. Wind speeds are recorded at 16.3 mph, and there has been 0.02 inches of precipitation so far.

Earlier today, the county saw moderate rain with temperatures peaking at 79°F and dropping to a low near 48.7°F. The highest wind speed reached 17.4 mph. Total rainfall for the day was close to 0.3 inches, aligning with the 85% precipitation chance forecasted.

Tonight, residents can expect continued overcast conditions with lows maintaining around 48.7°F. Wind speeds will remain up to 17.4 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues at 85%, suggesting more rainfall may be on the way into the early morning hours.

Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions and ensure appropriate measures are taken for safe travel and outdoor activities during this rainy spell.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
49°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
85% chance · 0.3 in
Now
51°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
6:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 79°F 49°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 62°F 38°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 68°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Monday 65°F 29°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 43°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

