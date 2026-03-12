3/11/26: Slight Rain and Chilly 51°F, Evening Winds at 16 mph

At 10:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by slight rain with a current temperature of 51.1°F. Wind speeds are recorded at 16.3 mph, and there has been 0.02 inches of precipitation so far.

Earlier today, the county saw moderate rain with temperatures peaking at 79°F and dropping to a low near 48.7°F. The highest wind speed reached 17.4 mph. Total rainfall for the day was close to 0.3 inches, aligning with the 85% precipitation chance forecasted.

Tonight, residents can expect continued overcast conditions with lows maintaining around 48.7°F. Wind speeds will remain up to 17.4 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues at 85%, suggesting more rainfall may be on the way into the early morning hours.

Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions and ensure appropriate measures are taken for safe travel and outdoor activities during this rainy spell.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 49°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 85% chance · 0.3 in Now 51°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 6:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 79°F 49°F Rain: moderate Thursday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 62°F 38°F Partly cloudy Saturday 68°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 52°F Drizzle: light Monday 65°F 29°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 43°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email