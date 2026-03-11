Wednesday, March 11, 2026
3/11/26: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Rutherford County; Dense Drizzle, 64°F

3/11/26: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Rutherford County; Dense Drizzle, 64°F

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

BEDFORD CANNON CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DE KALB FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY JACKSON MACON MARSHALL OVERTON PICKETT PUTNAM RUTHERFORD SMITH TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WHITE WILSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, COALMONT, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, GAINESBORO, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, JAMESTOWN, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LIVINGSTON, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, PALMER, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, TULLAHOMA, AND WOODBURY.

From 2026-03-11T20:34:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-12T01:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 8 PM CDT today for Rutherford County and surrounding areas. As of 6:30 PM, conditions in Rutherford County feature a temperature of 64.4°F with a light drizzle and winds blowing at 9.1 mph.

Today, the area experienced moderate rainfall and a high temperature of approximately 79°F, with the lowest temperature reaching 47.7°F. Wind speeds peaked up to 17.5 mph. The chance of precipitation stood at 80%, contributing to a total rainfall of about 0.22 inches.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with continued cool temperatures dropping to a low of 47.7°F. Wind speeds will persist up to 17.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains high at 79%.

Residents should remain cautious and stay informed as the severe thunderstorm watch continues into the evening. Updates on weather conditions should be monitored closely.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
48°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
80% chance · 0.22 in
Now
64°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
6:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 79°F 48°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Friday 63°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Monday 65°F 29°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 43°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

