3/11/26: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Rutherford County; Dense Drizzle, 64°F

Severe Thunderstorm Watch SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BEDFORD CANNON CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DE KALB FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY JACKSON MACON MARSHALL OVERTON PICKETT PUTNAM RUTHERFORD SMITH TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WHITE WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, COALMONT, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, GAINESBORO, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, JAMESTOWN, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LIVINGSTON, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, PALMER, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, TULLAHOMA, AND WOODBURY.

A Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 8 PM CDT today for Rutherford County and surrounding areas. As of 6:30 PM, conditions in Rutherford County feature a temperature of 64.4°F with a light drizzle and winds blowing at 9.1 mph.

Today, the area experienced moderate rainfall and a high temperature of approximately 79°F, with the lowest temperature reaching 47.7°F. Wind speeds peaked up to 17.5 mph. The chance of precipitation stood at 80%, contributing to a total rainfall of about 0.22 inches.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with continued cool temperatures dropping to a low of 47.7°F. Wind speeds will persist up to 17.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains high at 79%.

Residents should remain cautious and stay informed as the severe thunderstorm watch continues into the evening. Updates on weather conditions should be monitored closely.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 48°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 80% chance · 0.22 in Now 64°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 6:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 79°F 48°F Rain: moderate Thursday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: light Friday 63°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 52°F Drizzle: light Monday 65°F 29°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 43°F 22°F Overcast

