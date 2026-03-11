3/11/26: Severe Thunderstorm Watch; Dense Drizzle in Rutherford, High 79.5

Severe Thunderstorm Watch THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 34 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BEDFORD CANNON CHEATHAM CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DE KALB DICKSON FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY HICKMAN JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COALMONT, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, DICKSON, FRANKLIN, GAINESBORO, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, JAMESTOWN, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LINDEN, LIVINGSTON, LOBELVILLE, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, PALMER, PEGRAM, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, SPRINGFIELD, TULLAHOMA, WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.

The National Weather Service has issued a Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Rutherford County and surrounding areas, effective until 8 PM CDT this evening. Currently, at 3:45 PM, the local weather features dense drizzle with a temperature of 77.4°F and winds from the south at 10.6 mph. A minimal amount of precipitation has been recorded at 0.01 inches.

Today, the region experienced a high of 79.5°F and wind speeds reached up to 18.9 mph. With a 93% chance of precipitation, a total of 0.52 inches of rain was anticipated, accompanied by heavy rain conditions. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 48°F with continued overcast skies. Wind speeds are forecasted to be as high as 16.5 mph, and the likelihood of precipitation remains high at 93%.

Residents should remain vigilant and stay updated on the latest weather advisories due to the severe thunderstorm watch. Take necessary precautions and remain indoors if possible during severe weather conditions.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 48°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 93% chance · 0.52 in Now 77°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 6:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 80°F 48°F Rain: heavy Thursday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 62°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: light Monday 53°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 41°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email