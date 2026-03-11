3/11/26: Overcast Morning, 70°F, Rutherford County Faces Moderate Rain Later

At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 70.9°F. Winds are blowing at 10.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation this morning.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 79.3°F with conditions shifting as the day progresses. Winds could increase to as high as 23.4 mph. There’s a 90% chance of precipitation with moderate rain expected, totaling about 0.47 inches.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 47.8°F. Wind speeds will remain high, up to 17.3 mph, and there is a consistent 90% chance of precipitation accompanied by dense drizzle.

Residents should prepare for significant rainfall throughout the day and into the evening, ensuring that necessary precautions are taken to handle the wet and potentially windy conditions.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 48°F Wind 23 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 90% chance · 0.47 in Now 71°F · feels 72°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 6:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 79°F 48°F Rain: moderate Thursday 51°F 39°F Drizzle: light Friday 62°F 38°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 49°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 40°F 21°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

