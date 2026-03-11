Wednesday, March 11, 2026
3/11/26: Overcast Morning, 70°F, Rutherford County Faces Moderate Rain Later

3/11/26: Overcast Morning, 70°F, Rutherford County Faces Moderate Rain Later

At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 70.9°F. Winds are blowing at 10.4 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation this morning.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 79.3°F with conditions shifting as the day progresses. Winds could increase to as high as 23.4 mph. There’s a 90% chance of precipitation with moderate rain expected, totaling about 0.47 inches.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 47.8°F. Wind speeds will remain high, up to 17.3 mph, and there is a consistent 90% chance of precipitation accompanied by dense drizzle.

Residents should prepare for significant rainfall throughout the day and into the evening, ensuring that necessary precautions are taken to handle the wet and potentially windy conditions.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
48°F
Wind
23 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
5.1 (Moderate)
Precip
90% chance · 0.47 in
Now
71°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
6:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 79°F 48°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Friday 62°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 49°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 40°F 21°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

