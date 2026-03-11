3/11/26: Overcast Morning, 69.8°F; Moderate Rain Expected, High Near 78.8°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 69.8°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 11.4 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Today, the temperature is expected to peak at 78.8°F, with conditions cooling to a low of 48.2°F by tonight. Wind speeds could increase up to 19.4 mph. A significant chance of rain is forecasted, with a 91% probability. Approximately 0.59 inches of moderate rain are anticipated throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to around 48.2°F. Winds will continue to be strong, with speeds reaching up to 18.1 mph. The likelihood of slight rain remains high at 91%.

Residents should prepare for potentially disruptive weather conditions and carry umbrellas or rain gear when outdoors, considering today’s high precipitation probability and moderate rainfall.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 48°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 91% chance · 0.59 in Now 70°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 6:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 79°F 48°F Rain: moderate Thursday 51°F 39°F Drizzle: light Friday 62°F 38°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 49°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 40°F 21°F Overcast

