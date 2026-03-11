3/11/26: Overcast Morning, 69.8°F; Moderate Rain Expected, High Near 78.8°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 69.8°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 11.4 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.
Today, the temperature is expected to peak at 78.8°F, with conditions cooling to a low of 48.2°F by tonight. Wind speeds could increase up to 19.4 mph. A significant chance of rain is forecasted, with a 91% probability. Approximately 0.59 inches of moderate rain are anticipated throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to around 48.2°F. Winds will continue to be strong, with speeds reaching up to 18.1 mph. The likelihood of slight rain remains high at 91%.
Residents should prepare for potentially disruptive weather conditions and carry umbrellas or rain gear when outdoors, considering today’s high precipitation probability and moderate rainfall.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|79°F
|48°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|62°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|49°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|40°F
|21°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
