Wednesday, March 11, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/11/26: Overcast Morning, 69.8°F; Moderate Rain Expected, High Near 78.8°F

3/11/26: Overcast Morning, 69.8°F; Moderate Rain Expected, High Near 78.8°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
46

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 69.8°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 11.4 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Today, the temperature is expected to peak at 78.8°F, with conditions cooling to a low of 48.2°F by tonight. Wind speeds could increase up to 19.4 mph. A significant chance of rain is forecasted, with a 91% probability. Approximately 0.59 inches of moderate rain are anticipated throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to around 48.2°F. Winds will continue to be strong, with speeds reaching up to 18.1 mph. The likelihood of slight rain remains high at 91%.

Residents should prepare for potentially disruptive weather conditions and carry umbrellas or rain gear when outdoors, considering today’s high precipitation probability and moderate rainfall.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
48°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
5.1 (Moderate)
Precip
91% chance · 0.59 in
Now
70°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
6:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 79°F 48°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Friday 62°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 49°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 40°F 21°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×