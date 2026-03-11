Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Home Weather 3/11/26: Overcast and 68.7 With Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect

3/11/26: Overcast and 68.7 With Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

BEDFORD CANNON CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DE KALB FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY JACKSON MACON MARSHALL OVERTON PICKETT PUTNAM RUTHERFORD SMITH TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WHITE WILSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, COALMONT, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, GAINESBORO, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, JAMESTOWN, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LIVINGSTON, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, PALMER, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, TULLAHOMA, AND WOODBURY.

From 2026-03-11T20:34:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-12T01:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 8 PM CDT tonight for Rutherford County and surrounding areas. Currently, at 5:30 PM, the weather in Rutherford County is overcast with a temperature of 68.7°F. Winds are blowing at 11.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 79°F, with moderate rain showers contributing to a total precipitation of 0.24 inches. Winds peaked at 17.4 mph. The chance of precipitation was high at 91%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 47.5°F, while windy conditions will persist with speeds up to 17.1 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the probability of precipitation continues to be high at 91%.

Residents should continue to monitor local weather updates and take necessary precautions due to the severe thunderstorm watch. Safety measures are advised during such weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
47°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
91% chance · 0.24 in
Now
69°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
6:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 79°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 52°F 40°F Rain: slight
Friday 62°F 39°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Monday 53°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 41°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

