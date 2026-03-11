3/11/26: Overcast and 68.7 With Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect

Severe Thunderstorm Watch SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BEDFORD CANNON CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DE KALB FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY JACKSON MACON MARSHALL OVERTON PICKETT PUTNAM RUTHERFORD SMITH TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WHITE WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, COALMONT, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, GAINESBORO, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, JAMESTOWN, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LIVINGSTON, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, PALMER, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, TULLAHOMA, AND WOODBURY.

A Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 8 PM CDT tonight for Rutherford County and surrounding areas. Currently, at 5:30 PM, the weather in Rutherford County is overcast with a temperature of 68.7°F. Winds are blowing at 11.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 79°F, with moderate rain showers contributing to a total precipitation of 0.24 inches. Winds peaked at 17.4 mph. The chance of precipitation was high at 91%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 47.5°F, while windy conditions will persist with speeds up to 17.1 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the probability of precipitation continues to be high at 91%.

Residents should continue to monitor local weather updates and take necessary precautions due to the severe thunderstorm watch. Safety measures are advised during such weather conditions.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 47°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 91% chance · 0.24 in Now 69°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 6:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 79°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 52°F 40°F Rain: slight Friday 62°F 39°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 73°F 52°F Drizzle: light Monday 53°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 41°F 22°F Overcast

