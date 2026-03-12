Wednesday, March 11, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 3/11/26: Evening Light Drizzle and 54°F; Day Saw Moderate Rain and Highs...

3/11/26: Evening Light Drizzle and 54°F; Day Saw Moderate Rain and Highs to 79°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
5

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are chilly with a temperature of 54.5°F, accompanied by a brisk wind blowing at 16.6 mph. There is currently light drizzle with no measurable precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced moderate rain with a high of 79°F and a minimum temperature of 48.6°F. Wind speeds reached up to 19.5 mph, and the total precipitation recorded was 0.35 inches, aligning with the forecasted 80% chance of precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady at a low of 48.6°F with continued breezy conditions, as winds may reach up to 19.5 mph. The skies will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation stands at 77%.

Motorists and pedestrians should take heed when out and about in these damp conditions to prevent any mishaps related to wet surfaces. Keep abreast of further weather updates, especially regarding temperature and wind changes.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
49°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
80% chance · 0.35 in
Now
55°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
7:01am
Sunset
6:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 79°F 49°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 62°F 38°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 68°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Monday 65°F 29°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 43°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×