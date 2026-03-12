3/11/26: Evening Light Drizzle and 54°F; Day Saw Moderate Rain and Highs to 79°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are chilly with a temperature of 54.5°F, accompanied by a brisk wind blowing at 16.6 mph. There is currently light drizzle with no measurable precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced moderate rain with a high of 79°F and a minimum temperature of 48.6°F. Wind speeds reached up to 19.5 mph, and the total precipitation recorded was 0.35 inches, aligning with the forecasted 80% chance of precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady at a low of 48.6°F with continued breezy conditions, as winds may reach up to 19.5 mph. The skies will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation stands at 77%.

Motorists and pedestrians should take heed when out and about in these damp conditions to prevent any mishaps related to wet surfaces. Keep abreast of further weather updates, especially regarding temperature and wind changes.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 49°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 80% chance · 0.35 in Now 55°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 7:01am Sunset 6:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 79°F 49°F Rain: moderate Thursday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: dense Friday 62°F 38°F Partly cloudy Saturday 68°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 52°F Drizzle: light Monday 65°F 29°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 43°F 22°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email