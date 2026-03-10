3/10/26: Partly Cloudy and 70.7°F in Rutherford County, Winds at 10.6 mph

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a current temperature of 70.7°F. Winds are blowing at 10.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high reached 73.9°F under overcast conditions, with a low of 59.9°F recorded early this morning. The maximum wind speeds were around 10.1 mph. Despite a 30% chance of precipitation forecasted, no rainfall has accumulated.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 67.8°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with wind speeds decreasing to up to 8.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease to 16%.

Residents should prepare for a cooler evening and overnight period, although no significant weather disruptions are expected. Please stay tuned for further updates on local weather conditions.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 60°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 30% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 72°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 6:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 74°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 77°F 50°F Rain: slight Thursday 51°F 38°F Drizzle: light Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 41°F Mainly clear Sunday 72°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 46°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate

