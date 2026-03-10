Tuesday, March 10, 2026
3/10/26: Partly Cloudy and 70.7°F in Rutherford County, Winds at 10.6 mph

3/10/26: Partly Cloudy and 70.7°F in Rutherford County, Winds at 10.6 mph

By
Source Staff
-
0
43

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a current temperature of 70.7°F. Winds are blowing at 10.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high reached 73.9°F under overcast conditions, with a low of 59.9°F recorded early this morning. The maximum wind speeds were around 10.1 mph. Despite a 30% chance of precipitation forecasted, no rainfall has accumulated.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 67.8°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with wind speeds decreasing to up to 8.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease to 16%.

Residents should prepare for a cooler evening and overnight period, although no significant weather disruptions are expected. Please stay tuned for further updates on local weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
60°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
30% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
7:03am
Sunset
6:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 74°F 60°F Overcast
Wednesday 77°F 50°F Rain: slight
Thursday 51°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 41°F Mainly clear
Sunday 72°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 46°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

