3/10/26: Partly Cloudy and 70.7°F in Rutherford County, Winds at 10.6 mph

At 3:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a current temperature of 70.7°F. Winds are blowing at 10.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s high reached 73.9°F under overcast conditions, with a low of 59.9°F recorded early this morning. The maximum wind speeds were around 10.1 mph. Despite a 30% chance of precipitation forecasted, no rainfall has accumulated.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 67.8°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with wind speeds decreasing to up to 8.9 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease to 16%.
Residents should prepare for a cooler evening and overnight period, although no significant weather disruptions are expected. Please stay tuned for further updates on local weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|74°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|77°F
|50°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|51°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|62°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|41°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|72°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|46°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
