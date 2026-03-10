Tuesday, March 10, 2026
3/10/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp at 62.6, Light Drizzle Later

3/10/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Temp at 62.6, Light Drizzle Later

Source Staff
At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 62.6°F with overcast skies and a north wind blowing at 7.1 mph. There is no precipitation at this moment.

Later today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 75.6°F and a low of 59.9°F. Wind speeds could increase to as much as 12.9 mph. Although the sky will remain mostly overcast, there is a slight 24% chance of precipitation, with an anticipated total of 0.01 inches of light drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will slightly increase with an expected low of 68.2°F. Winds will be lighter, up to 9.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation will decrease to 15%. Conditions will remain overcast throughout the evening.

Residents should prepare accordingly for the mild temperatures and overcast skies, and keep an eye on any change in the drizzle conditions as the light precipitation could affect outdoor activities.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
60°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
24% chance · 0.01 in
Now
63°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
7:03am
Sunset
6:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 76°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 71°F 51°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 51°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 69°F 43°F Clear sky
Sunday 71°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 40°F 26°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

