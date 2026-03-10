3/10/26: Overcast Morning at 63, High 73 with Light Drizzle Expected

At 7:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 63°F with overcast skies, and winds are blowing at 7.3 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation recorded.
Today’s forecast anticipates a high of 73°F and a low of 59.9°F. Winds could reach up to 11.9 mph. There is a 30% chance of light drizzle throughout the day, with an expected total precipitation of roughly 0.02 inches. As the day progresses, residents should prepare for these mild changes and possibly carry an umbrella for unpredictable drizzle.
Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with temperatures slightly warmer, dipping to a low of 68.2°F. Winds are expected to be milder, peaking at about 10.1 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 14% during the night.
It is advised to dress appropriately for cooler temperatures in the morning and evening, and remain prepared for occasional light rain during the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|73°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|71°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|51°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|62°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|69°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|71°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|40°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!