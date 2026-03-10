3/10/26: Overcast Evening with Mild Winds, Temperature Stabilizing at 73°F

At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a temperature of 72.7°F. Winds are blowing at 7.1 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 76.6°F and a low of 59.9°F. Wind speeds topped at 10.1 mph, with a 30% chance of precipitation; however, there has been no rainfall accumulation. These conditions contributed to a consistently overcast day.
Tonight, the forecast remains largely unchanged with overcast skies continuing and temperatures expected to drop to a low of 67.5°F. Wind speeds will mirror the current conditions, maintaining a speed of up to 7.1 mph. The chance for precipitation decreases slightly to 17%.
Residents of Rutherford County should expect a calm and dry evening with mild temperatures and minimal weather disruptions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|77°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|77°F
|50°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|52°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|63°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|43°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|72°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|43°F
|31°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
