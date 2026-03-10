3/10/26: Overcast Evening with Mild Winds, Temperature Stabilizing at 73°F

At 6:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features overcast skies with a temperature of 72.7°F. Winds are blowing at 7.1 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 76.6°F and a low of 59.9°F. Wind speeds topped at 10.1 mph, with a 30% chance of precipitation; however, there has been no rainfall accumulation. These conditions contributed to a consistently overcast day.

Tonight, the forecast remains largely unchanged with overcast skies continuing and temperatures expected to drop to a low of 67.5°F. Wind speeds will mirror the current conditions, maintaining a speed of up to 7.1 mph. The chance for precipitation decreases slightly to 17%.

Residents of Rutherford County should expect a calm and dry evening with mild temperatures and minimal weather disruptions.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 60°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 30% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 6:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 77°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 77°F 50°F Rain: slight Thursday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: light Friday 63°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 43°F Mainly clear Sunday 72°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 43°F 31°F Overcast

