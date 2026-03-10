3/10/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Peaked at 75.9 Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features an overcast sky, with a temperature of 74.3°F and winds from the south at 7.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 75.9°F, while the low was 59.9°F. Conditions have been consistently overcast, with winds reaching up to 10.6 mph. Despite a 30% chance of rain, there has been no precipitation.
For tonight, the forecast indicates continued overcast conditions, with an expected low of 67.5°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 10.1 mph. The chance of precipitation drops slightly to 18%.
Residents of Rutherford County should anticipate a cloudy evening and night ahead without significant temperature changes or precipitation.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|76°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|77°F
|50°F
|Rain: slight
|Thursday
|51°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|62°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|41°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|72°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|46°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!