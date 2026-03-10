3/10/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Peaked at 75.9 Today

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features an overcast sky, with a temperature of 74.3°F and winds from the south at 7.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 75.9°F, while the low was 59.9°F. Conditions have been consistently overcast, with winds reaching up to 10.6 mph. Despite a 30% chance of rain, there has been no precipitation.

For tonight, the forecast indicates continued overcast conditions, with an expected low of 67.5°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 10.1 mph. The chance of precipitation drops slightly to 18%.

Residents of Rutherford County should anticipate a cloudy evening and night ahead without significant temperature changes or precipitation.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 60°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 30% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 6:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 76°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 77°F 50°F Rain: slight Thursday 51°F 38°F Drizzle: light Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 41°F Mainly clear Sunday 72°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 46°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate

