Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Home Weather 3/10/26: Overcast Evening at 70°F with Calm Winds

At 9:31 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 70.5°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle 6.1 mph, with no precipitation currently recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 76.6°F and dropped to a low of 59.9°F. The day remained overcast, with wind speeds topping out at 10.1 mph. Although there was a 30% chance of precipitation, no rain was recorded.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to stay mild, with a predicted low of 68.9°F. The sky will continue to be overcast, and winds will decrease slightly with speeds up to 8.5 mph. There’s only a slight 12% chance of precipitation through the night.

Residents should expect similar overcast conditions to persist without significant change in temperature or precipitation into early tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
60°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
30% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
7:03am
Sunset
6:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 77°F 60°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 48°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 50°F 37°F Rain: slight
Friday 63°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 43°F Mainly clear
Sunday 72°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 43°F 31°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

