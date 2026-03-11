3/10/26: Overcast Evening at 70°F with Calm Winds

At 9:31 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 70.5°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle 6.1 mph, with no precipitation currently recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 76.6°F and dropped to a low of 59.9°F. The day remained overcast, with wind speeds topping out at 10.1 mph. Although there was a 30% chance of precipitation, no rain was recorded.
Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to stay mild, with a predicted low of 68.9°F. The sky will continue to be overcast, and winds will decrease slightly with speeds up to 8.5 mph. There’s only a slight 12% chance of precipitation through the night.
Residents should expect similar overcast conditions to persist without significant change in temperature or precipitation into early tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|77°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|48°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|50°F
|37°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|63°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|43°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|72°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|43°F
|31°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
