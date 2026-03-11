3/10/26: Overcast Evening at 70°F with Calm Winds

At 9:31 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 70.5°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle 6.1 mph, with no precipitation currently recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 76.6°F and dropped to a low of 59.9°F. The day remained overcast, with wind speeds topping out at 10.1 mph. Although there was a 30% chance of precipitation, no rain was recorded.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to stay mild, with a predicted low of 68.9°F. The sky will continue to be overcast, and winds will decrease slightly with speeds up to 8.5 mph. There’s only a slight 12% chance of precipitation through the night.

Residents should expect similar overcast conditions to persist without significant change in temperature or precipitation into early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 60°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 30% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 6:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 77°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 48°F Rain: moderate Thursday 50°F 37°F Rain: slight Friday 63°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 43°F Mainly clear Sunday 72°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 43°F 31°F Overcast

