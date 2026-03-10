Tuesday, March 10, 2026
3/10/26: Overcast and 73°F, Light Winds, Low Precip Chance Tonight

3/10/26: Overcast and 73°F, Light Winds, Low Precip Chance Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 73°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Throughout the day, temperatures have reached a high of 75°F and are expected to drop to a low of around 59.9°F. The chance of precipitation remains low at 30%, with no rainfall recorded thus far. Winds have peaked slightly higher than current speeds, up to 11.4 mph, under consistent overcast conditions.

Heading into tonight, the forecast remains overcast with temperatures holding at a milder 68°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, maxing out at 9.3 mph. The probability of rain will also drop, with a 16% chance of precipitation being forecasted.

Residents of Rutherford County should continue to enjoy a relatively mild evening with minimal changes in weather conditions expected.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
60°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
30% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
7:03am
Sunset
6:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 75°F 60°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 50°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 41°F Mainly clear
Sunday 72°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 46°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

