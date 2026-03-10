3/10/26: Overcast and 73°F, Light Winds, Low Precip Chance Tonight

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 73°F. Winds are currently blowing at 11.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Throughout the day, temperatures have reached a high of 75°F and are expected to drop to a low of around 59.9°F. The chance of precipitation remains low at 30%, with no rainfall recorded thus far. Winds have peaked slightly higher than current speeds, up to 11.4 mph, under consistent overcast conditions.

Heading into tonight, the forecast remains overcast with temperatures holding at a milder 68°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, maxing out at 9.3 mph. The probability of rain will also drop, with a 16% chance of precipitation being forecasted.

Residents of Rutherford County should continue to enjoy a relatively mild evening with minimal changes in weather conditions expected.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 60°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 30% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 6:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 75°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 50°F Rain: moderate Thursday 51°F 38°F Drizzle: light Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 41°F Mainly clear Sunday 72°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 46°F 26°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

