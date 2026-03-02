3/1/26: Overcast Evening and Cooling to 53°F in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 52.7°F. Winds are calm at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the area saw a high of 70°F and a low of 43.2°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation was low at 3%, with no measurable rainfall recorded.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 50.7°F. Winds will continue at a light pace, up to 5.2 mph, and the sky is forecasted to be partly cloudy. The chance of rain remains minimal at 3%.
Residents should expect a calm and slightly cooler night with minimal wind and low chance of rain.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|70°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|69°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|70°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|73°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|76°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!