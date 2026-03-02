3/1/26: Overcast Evening and Cooling to 53°F in Rutherford County

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 52.7°F. Winds are calm at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 70°F and a low of 43.2°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, with wind speeds reaching up to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation was low at 3%, with no measurable rainfall recorded.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 50.7°F. Winds will continue at a light pace, up to 5.2 mph, and the sky is forecasted to be partly cloudy. The chance of rain remains minimal at 3%.

Residents should expect a calm and slightly cooler night with minimal wind and low chance of rain.

Today's Details High 70°F Low 43°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 5.3 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 5:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 70°F 43°F Overcast Monday 69°F 51°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 70°F 54°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 73°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 61°F Drizzle: light Friday 76°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: light

