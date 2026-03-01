3/1/26: Overcast and 69°F in Rutherford County, Light Winds

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 69.1°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.7 mph with no precipitation reported.
Today’s forecast has seen highs touching 70°F and lows expected to reach 43.2°F. Winds have been mild, reaching up to 8.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 5%. The conditions have been consistently overcast throughout the day.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a slight dip in temperature to a low of 50.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 7 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal at 5%.
Residents of Rutherford County should anticipate continued cloudy skies and mild temperatures into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|70°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|68°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|71°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|73°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|75°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|79°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
Next 24 Hours
