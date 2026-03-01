Sunday, March 1, 2026
3/1/26: Overcast and 69°F in Rutherford County, Light Winds

3/1/26: Overcast and 69°F in Rutherford County, Light Winds

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 69.1°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.7 mph with no precipitation reported.

Today’s forecast has seen highs touching 70°F and lows expected to reach 43.2°F. Winds have been mild, reaching up to 8.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 5%. The conditions have been consistently overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a slight dip in temperature to a low of 50.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 7 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal at 5%.

Residents of Rutherford County should anticipate continued cloudy skies and mild temperatures into the evening.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
43°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
5:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 70°F 43°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 71°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 73°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 75°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate

Next 24 Hours

