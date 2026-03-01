3/1/26: Overcast and 69°F in Rutherford County, Light Winds

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 69.1°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.7 mph with no precipitation reported.

Today’s forecast has seen highs touching 70°F and lows expected to reach 43.2°F. Winds have been mild, reaching up to 8.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 5%. The conditions have been consistently overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a slight dip in temperature to a low of 50.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 7 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal at 5%.

Residents of Rutherford County should anticipate continued cloudy skies and mild temperatures into the evening.

Today's Details High 70°F Low 43°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 5.3 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 5:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 70°F 43°F Overcast Monday 68°F 49°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 71°F 50°F Overcast Wednesday 73°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 75°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 79°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

