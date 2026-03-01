Sunday, March 1, 2026
Home Weather 3/1/26: Clear Sky and Cool at 43°F, Warmer Highs Expected with Overcast...

3/1/26: Clear Sky and Cool at 43°F, Warmer Highs Expected with Overcast Conditions Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 43°F with a clear sky and winds blowing at 5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 68.2°F with winds increasing slightly to 9.7 mph. Despite the clear morning, skies will become overcast as the day progresses. The chance of precipitation remains low at 8%, with no significant rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky continuing and a low temperature of 50.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly to approximately 7.8 mph, and the precipitation chance will maintain at 8%.

Residents should enjoy the mild temperatures and clear conditions this morning, with cloud coverage increasing by the afternoon and evening. Keep light layers handy as conditions might feel cooler under overcast skies.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
43°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
8% chance · 0 in
Now
43°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
5:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 68°F 43°F Overcast
Monday 69°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 70°F 54°F Overcast
Wednesday 73°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 79°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

