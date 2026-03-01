3/1/26: Clear Sky and Cool at 43°F, Warmer Highs Expected with Overcast Conditions Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 43°F with a clear sky and winds blowing at 5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 68.2°F with winds increasing slightly to 9.7 mph. Despite the clear morning, skies will become overcast as the day progresses. The chance of precipitation remains low at 8%, with no significant rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky continuing and a low temperature of 50.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly to approximately 7.8 mph, and the precipitation chance will maintain at 8%.

Residents should enjoy the mild temperatures and clear conditions this morning, with cloud coverage increasing by the afternoon and evening. Keep light layers handy as conditions might feel cooler under overcast skies.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 43°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 8% chance · 0 in Now 43°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 5:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 68°F 43°F Overcast Monday 69°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 70°F 54°F Overcast Wednesday 73°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 79°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate

