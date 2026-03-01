3/1/26: Clear Sky and 63°F After Reaching a High of 70°F Today

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions feature clear skies with a temperature of 63°F. Winds are mild at 6.6 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70°F and dropped to a low of 43.2°F. The day remained largely overcast but cleared up as the day progressed. Wind speeds peaked at around 10 mph, with precipitation chances remaining low at just 4%.
Looking ahead to tonight, the skies will continue to be clear. Temperatures are expected to dip to a low of around 50.9°F with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 7.6 mph. The probability of rain will remain minimal at 4%.
In summary, Rutherford County residents can expect a continuation of clear and dry weather through tonight, accompanied by mild winds and cooler nighttime temperatures.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|70°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|68°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|69°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|73°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|76°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
