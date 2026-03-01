Sunday, March 1, 2026
3/1/26: Clear Sky and 63°F After Reaching a High of 70°F Today

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions feature clear skies with a temperature of 63°F. Winds are mild at 6.6 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70°F and dropped to a low of 43.2°F. The day remained largely overcast but cleared up as the day progressed. Wind speeds peaked at around 10 mph, with precipitation chances remaining low at just 4%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies will continue to be clear. Temperatures are expected to dip to a low of around 50.9°F with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 7.6 mph. The probability of rain will remain minimal at 4%.

In summary, Rutherford County residents can expect a continuation of clear and dry weather through tonight, accompanied by mild winds and cooler nighttime temperatures.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
43°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
5.3 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
5:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 70°F 43°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 69°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 73°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Friday 76°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

