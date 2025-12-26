2nd Avenue Reopens in Downtown Nashville, Five Years After 2020 RV Bombing

If you are headed to downtown Nashville, you will be able to walk down the entirety of 2nd Avenue.

The street fully reopened this week after being closed for five years. It was Christmas Day in 2020 when a bomb exploded, closing the street and businesses. According to the Metro Development and Housing website, it stated, “a bomb inside an RV was detonated on Second Avenue near the AT&T building located between Commerce Street and Church Street. The damage impacted 65 buildings, many of which are historic structures built in the late 1800s.” Over the last five years, they have slowly opened the street by block, with the first portion opening in June 2024.

The Metro Nashville Police Department shared on social media, “2nd Avenue between Commerce and Church Streets has just reopened for the first time since the December 25, 2020, RV bomb devastated the street. Sergeant James Wells, one of the Nashville 6 hero officers who saved lives on that day, joined Mayor O’Connell and others for the official reopening today.”

While visiting Second Avenue, you will see a plaque in the brick with the names of the six officers who responded on 12/25/2020. It states, “The Nashville Six, the MNPD responders revered for their bravery on 12/25/2020, are Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells, and Timothy Miller.”

Metro Nashville added on social media about the opening, stating, “Nashville, come back to Second Avenue. The street is back open; businesses are ready to welcome you through those doors as this historical street starts a new chapter.”

