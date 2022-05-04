Support 978 Participating Organizations May 4-5. Live here, give here.

There has been one day each May for the past eight years that the community has come together and showered our nonprofits with its generosity. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee.

The Big Payback’s ninth-annual 24-hour online giving event begins Wednesday, May 4 at 6 pm and ends Thursday, May 5 at 6 pm.

A total of 978 organizations from 36 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. First-time participants include 79 organizations.

Categories included human services, education, community improvement, arts and culture, youth development, animal welfare, health, housing and shelter, and the environment.

Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 4, there are 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.

The organizations participating in The Big Payback from Rutherford County are:

Branches Recovery Centers (Branches Counseling Center)

Discovery Center at Murfree Spring / Children’s Museum Corporation of Rutherford County

Domestic Violence Program, Inc.

Feed America First of Tennessee

Habitat for Humanity of Rutherford County

Rutherford County Primary Care & Hope Clinic

Smyrna LaVergne Food Bank

Special Kids

Tennessee Family Solutions Inc.

The Free Speech Center

United Way of Rutherford County

Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System

Amelia’s Closet

Carpe Artista, Inc.

Center for the Arts Inc

Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County, Inc.

Community Helpers of Rutherford County

Doors of Hope

Endure Athletics Foundation

Gentle Barn Foundation

Good Shepherd Pharmacy

Greenhouse Ministries

MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center

Oaklands Association, Inc.

Portico Inc.

Prevention Coalition for Success, Inc.

Renewed Life Ministries Outreach

Tennessee CASA Association Inc

The Barnabas Vision, Inc.

Archie’s Promise

CASA Of Rutherford County, Inc.

Child Evangelism Fellowship of Tennessee, Inc.

Dominion Financial Management Inc.

Ferrell Hollow Farm Senior Horse Sanctuary

Friends of Linebaugh Library

Friends of the Smyrna Library

Jesse C Beesley Animal Humane Foundation

Kymari House, Inc.

Middle Tennessee Fund for Women and Girls

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol, Inc.

Murfreesboro Muslim Youth Inc.

Nashville Youth for Christ

New Direction Community Development Corporation

Possibility Place

Read To Succeed

Rutherford Arts Alliance

Smyrna Senior Citizens, Inc.

Stepping Stones Safe Haven Inc.

Tennessee Association of Dance

Tennessee Fisher House Foundation, Inc.

Tennessee Health Care Campaign

Tennessee Hemophilia & Bleeding Disorders

Tennessee Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc.

The Community Foundation of Rutherford County

The Woman’s Club of Murfreesboro

United Spinal Association of Tennessee

You Can Make It Home Ownership Center Inc

Ethos Youth Ensembles

Fabled Farm Rescue & Sanctuary

Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.

Donors will be able to search and select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and up.

Since 2014, The Big Payback has helped to raise more than $25 million — $25,219,297— in cumulative gifts from 180,583 donations from around the globe benefiting Middle Tennessee organizations.

In 2021, the event raised more than $4.2 million — $4,265,674 — in 32,941 gifts to participating area nonprofit organizations, schools and religious institutions, including prize incentives made available through The Big Payback sponsors.

Generous sponsors of The Big Payback include the Kharis Foundation, The Jane and Richard Eskind and Family Foundation, HCA Healthcare Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, The Danner Foundation, Kraft CPAs, Lipman, Sir Speedy BNA, Jerry and Ernie Williams, and Susan and Luke Simons.

For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org. Questions? Email [email protected].

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee