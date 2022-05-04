Support 978 Participating Organizations May 4-5. Live here, give here.
There has been one day each May for the past eight years that the community has come together and showered our nonprofits with its generosity. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee.
The Big Payback’s ninth-annual 24-hour online giving event begins Wednesday, May 4 at 6 pm and ends Thursday, May 5 at 6 pm.
A total of 978 organizations from 36 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. First-time participants include 79 organizations.
Categories included human services, education, community improvement, arts and culture, youth development, animal welfare, health, housing and shelter, and the environment.
Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 4, there are 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.
The organizations participating in The Big Payback from Rutherford County are:
Branches Recovery Centers (Branches Counseling Center)
Discovery Center at Murfree Spring / Children’s Museum Corporation of Rutherford County
Domestic Violence Program, Inc.
Feed America First of Tennessee
Habitat for Humanity of Rutherford County
Rutherford County Primary Care & Hope Clinic
Smyrna LaVergne Food Bank
Special Kids
Tennessee Family Solutions Inc.
The Free Speech Center
United Way of Rutherford County
Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System
Amelia’s Closet
Carpe Artista, Inc.
Center for the Arts Inc
Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County, Inc.
Community Helpers of Rutherford County
Doors of Hope
Endure Athletics Foundation
Gentle Barn Foundation
Good Shepherd Pharmacy
Greenhouse Ministries
MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center
Oaklands Association, Inc.
Portico Inc.
Prevention Coalition for Success, Inc.
Renewed Life Ministries Outreach
Tennessee CASA Association Inc
The Barnabas Vision, Inc.
Archie’s Promise
CASA Of Rutherford County, Inc.
Child Evangelism Fellowship of Tennessee, Inc.
Dominion Financial Management Inc.
Ferrell Hollow Farm Senior Horse Sanctuary
Friends of Linebaugh Library
Friends of the Smyrna Library
Jesse C Beesley Animal Humane Foundation
Kymari House, Inc.
Middle Tennessee Fund for Women and Girls
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol, Inc.
Murfreesboro Muslim Youth Inc.
Nashville Youth for Christ
New Direction Community Development Corporation
Possibility Place
Read To Succeed
Rutherford Arts Alliance
Smyrna Senior Citizens, Inc.
Stepping Stones Safe Haven Inc.
Tennessee Association of Dance
Tennessee Fisher House Foundation, Inc.
Tennessee Health Care Campaign
Tennessee Hemophilia & Bleeding Disorders
Tennessee Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc.
The Community Foundation of Rutherford County
The Woman’s Club of Murfreesboro
United Spinal Association of Tennessee
You Can Make It Home Ownership Center Inc
Ethos Youth Ensembles
Fabled Farm Rescue & Sanctuary
Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.
Donors will be able to search and select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and up.
Since 2014, The Big Payback has helped to raise more than $25 million — $25,219,297— in cumulative gifts from 180,583 donations from around the globe benefiting Middle Tennessee organizations.
In 2021, the event raised more than $4.2 million — $4,265,674 — in 32,941 gifts to participating area nonprofit organizations, schools and religious institutions, including prize incentives made available through The Big Payback sponsors.
Generous sponsors of The Big Payback include the Kharis Foundation, The Jane and Richard Eskind and Family Foundation, HCA Healthcare Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, The Danner Foundation, Kraft CPAs, Lipman, Sir Speedy BNA, Jerry and Ernie Williams, and Susan and Luke Simons.
For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org. Questions? Email [email protected].
About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect the intentions and goals of their charitable endeavors. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.