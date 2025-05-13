$24,244 Tennessee Cash Winner in Gallatin

5-13-2025 – GALLATIN – Hats off to a Tennessee Lottery Powerball winner in Brentwood and a Tennessee Cash winner in Gallatin, who both won big from last night’s drawings for these two popular games.

The Powerball player won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball, and the Tennessee Cash player won $24,444 by matching five of six numbers drawn.

The winning Tennessee Cash ticket was sold at Rockbridge Market, 2501 Hwy. 31 E. in Gallatin.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Daily’s, 150 Franklin Road in Brentwood.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $21.4 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2 billion in commissions

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email