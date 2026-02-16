23 Vanderbilt Baseball Falls to Oklahoma State 11-1

Vanderbilt’s bats went cold Saturday at Globe Life Field, managing just two hits in an 11-1 loss to Oklahoma State.
Starter Nate Taylor kept the Commodores in it through four scoreless innings, but OSU broke through with four in the fifth — capped by a Kollin Ritchie three-run homer. Things unraveled in the sixth when reliever Jacob Faulkner gave up six runs on four hits without recording two outs.
Top 5 Vanderbilt Hitters
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|Logan Johnstone RF
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Carter Johnstone 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Brodie Johnston 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Mack Whitcomb DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Ryker Waite SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Vanderbilt Pitching
|Pitcher
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Nate Taylor (L, 0-1)
|4.1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Alex Kranzler
|0.2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Jacob Faulkner
|0.2
|3
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Connor Hamilton
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nate Teague
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tristan Bristow
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Vanderbilt’s only run came on a Logan Johnstone solo homer in the seventh. The Commodores drew 10 walks but couldn’t capitalize, striking out 13 times and leaving 11 runners on base.
Vandy drops to 1-2 on the season.
