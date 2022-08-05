22 Rutherford County Teachers Complete ‘Gifted Academy’

Training will help teachers better identify, serve advanced students

Twenty-two teachers from Rutherford County attended the “Gifted Academy” in July – a collaboration between Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools.

The program was fully funded by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation by way of a grant. This unique training opportunity provided RCS teachers a means of furthering their professional development in a targeted area of need, said Courtney Brown, the RCS Gifted Services supervisor.

Participants of the academy investigated methods for identifying gifted students and making accommodations for them in the classroom. While collaborating with Murfreesboro City Schools teachers, all participants were able to exchange ideas and gain greater knowledge of how to serve gifted students, Brown said.

Teachers who successfully complete the curriculum will be awarded the Tennessee Gifted Employment Standard.