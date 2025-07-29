21st Annual Williamson County Fair Kicks Off August 1

The 21st Annual Williamson County Fair will officially open on Friday, August 1, at the Williamson County Agricultural Expo Park in Franklin. This year’s event, themed “Summer Nights and Fair Delights,” will run for nine days and features a full schedule of exhibits, competitions, live entertainment, rides and family programming.

“We are thrilled to kick off the fair this week and are once again looking forward to providing a great family-friendly event,” said Paul Webb, Fair Chairman. “We’re excited to offer traditional crowd favorites, new attractions and special themed nights to bring the local community together over nine great days of fun.”

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance to take advantage of discounted pricing on General Admission and Unlimited Ride Hand Stamp tickets, which will also ensure faster entry at the gate. Discounts are only available through July 31; regular pricing will apply beginning August 1.

The fair will again host a series of themed nights that offer guests special admission opportunities and promotions, including:

Sunday, August 3 – Senior Day: Free admission for guests 55 and older.

Monday, August 4 – “Pay It Forward” Monday: Bring four canned goods per person, ages six and up, to benefit GraceWorks Ministries and receive free admission. Only canned goods will be accepted.

Tuesday, August 5 – School Spirit Night: Wear an official school spirit shirt or hat (elementary, middle, high school, or college only) and receive $10 Adult and $5 Child admission. Professional sports apparel is not eligible.

Thursday, August 7 – Pick TN Thursday: Enjoy $10 Adult admission and a two for $10 offer on children’s tickets.

Saturday, August 9 – Military Appreciation Day: Free admission for all active and retired military personnel with valid military ID.

For the convenience of fairgoers, overflow off-site parking for this year’s event has been shifted to south of the fairgrounds along Peytonsville Road, including the K-LOVE, Aetna, and Ramsey buildings. These off-site options are available in addition to the traditional on-site parking. The fair has partnered with the Williamson County School System to provide bus transportation to and from these lots throughout the event.

For complete details, visit williamsoncountyfair.org.

