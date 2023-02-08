20M Customers Affected After Background Check Service Hacked

A popular background check service confirmed they suffered a data breach that affected over millions of customers earlier this year.

On Jan. 21, a member of the Breached hacking and data breach forum leaked the data for 20.22 million TruthFinder and Instant Checkmate customers who used the services up to April 16th, 2019, according to BleepingComputer.

PeopleConnect, the owners of TruthFinder and Instant Checkmate background check services, said hackers gained access to their customer’s personal information including names, phone numbers, email addresses, and passwords.

The company said on their website that the exposure appeared to be an “inadvertent leak or theft of a particular list.”