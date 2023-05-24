$20K Reward Offered For Information in Christmas Day 2022 Road Rage Murder

An increased reward of $20,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for the Christmas Day 2022 road rage murder of Christopher Spaunhorst on I-24 West.

Spaunhorst, 37, of Greenbrier, was fatally shot while driving in his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck by a black 2016-2020 Kia Optima sedan. Multiple shots were fired into his driver’s side door/window between the Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway exits.

Anyone with information on Spaunhorst’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward for homicide and cold cases, in addition to the $15,000 reward from private donors.

