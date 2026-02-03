2026 Vanderbilt Volleyball Summer Camps Announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt volleyball will host summer camps for all ages and skill levels in summer 2026, the program announced.

Camps offered include serving camps, an all skills camp, collegiate prospect camps, a team camp, position camps (setting/passing/hitting) and an advanced skills camp. People can visit VUCommodores.com for camp details, dates and costs.

The team camp was introduced in 2025 and provides an opportunity for an intensive, high-level training experience designed specifically for varsity teams preparing for the upcoming season. This camp provides a balanced mix of competition and skill development with a focus on refining team dynamics and individual player abilities.

The passing camp is specifically designed to teach one of the most important volleyball skills, passing. Run by two-time NCAA champion and defensive coordinator Russell Corbelli, instruction and repetitions will be provided on all skills that require the use of your platform, including digging and platform setting. This camp is great for any player who wants to improve their ball control.

Registration for Vanderbilt volleyball’s summer camps is live, and people can sign up HERE. For questions, email [email protected].

Collegiate prospect camp registration will open at a later date. People interested in signing up for those camps can click HERE to join the Vanderbilt volleyball mailing list to be notified when registration opens.

Camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).

Source: Vanderbilt

