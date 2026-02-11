2026 MTSU Baseball Promotional Schedule Unveiled

The 2026 Middle Tennessee baseball promotional schedule has been announced.

Opening day set for Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. against Bellarmine, featuring a dollar day special with tickets, soft drinks and hot dogs for just $1 each, to celebrate the beginning of the season.

Every Friday will be “Game Night” at Reese Smith Jr. Field, including Blue Raider Trivia, BINGO and more. Compete for your chance to win Blue Raider themed prizes.

Salute Sundays will return to “The Reese” to honor and celebrate active service duty members and veterans who served our country. Blue Raider baseball will take the diamond, donning camouflage hats or jerseys to honor all those who served. Enjoy special in-game moments dedicated to celebrating their courage and sacrifice.

NEW THIS SEASON! Salute Sundays now include discounted admission for active-duty service members and veterans. Present your military ID at the box office on game days to redeem your discount.

$2 Tuesdays return to Reese Smith Jr. Field for the Blue Raiders’ midweek matchups. There will be seven $2 Tuesdays this season, with tickets, soft drinks and hot dogs all priced at $2.

The Blue Raiders will be giving away many different MTSU-themed items during the 32-game home slate, including fanny packs, t-shirts, trading card, and more.

Select single-game promotions return for the 2026 season, including Little League day on March 29. Any child 11 and younger wearing a Little League jersey will receive free admission to the game.

Join the Blue Raiders back at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 13 for these promotions and MTSU baseball, beginning with a three-game set against Bellarmine. Get tickets here.

Click here for the full promotional calendar for 2026 baseball season.

Source: MTSU

